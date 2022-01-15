Texans interview ex-NFL star Hines Ward for head coach vacancy

Add this to the NFL free-agency Bingo card if you had it: the Houston Texans finished interviewing former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Hines Ward for their head coaching vacancy, according to the team’s Twitter account.

The Texans abided by the Hines Ward Rule in their interview process: welcoming the longtime Steeler and current assistant coach at Florida Atlantic University to potentially replace ousted play-caller David Culley, who was let go on Thursday. Culley went 4-13 with the Texans.

Ward played for Steel City from 1998-2011 and became a prolific identity for the offense with strong hands, tough running and tenacious blocking ability behind the line. He is a two-time Super Bowl winner (40, 42) and recipient of MVP honors at Super Bowl 40, which featured his 43-yard touchdown catch, tossed by Antwaan Randle El.

Ward caught 12,083 receiving yards and 86 touchdowns during his tenure with the Steelers.

Houston also finished their interviewing session after meeting with Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

Lombardi served as the New Orleans Saints’ quarterbacks coach from 2016-2020 and joined rookie head coach Brandon Staley’s crew in Los Angeles in 2020.

Sophomore Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had an outstanding 2021-22 campaign alongside Lombardi: throwing for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and completing 65.9 percent of his passes.

Houston has now interviewed with Ward, Lombardi and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.