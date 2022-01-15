Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Texans
Published

Texans interview ex-NFL star Hines Ward for head coach vacancy

Ward was a top wide receiver for the Steelers

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Add this to the NFL free-agency Bingo card if you had it: the Houston Texans finished interviewing former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Hines Ward for their head coaching vacancy, according to the team’s Twitter account.

The Texans abided by the Hines Ward Rule in their interview process: welcoming the longtime Steeler and current assistant coach at Florida Atlantic University to potentially replace ousted play-caller David Culley, who was let go on Thursday. Culley went 4-13 with the Texans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former NFL player and and player relations executive Hines Ward watches action prior to an Alliance of American Football game between the San Diego Fleet and the San Antonio Commanders at SDCCU Stadium on February 24, 2019 in San Diego, California.

Former NFL player and and player relations executive Hines Ward watches action prior to an Alliance of American Football game between the San Diego Fleet and the San Antonio Commanders at SDCCU Stadium on February 24, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Sean M. Haffey/AAF/Getty Images)

Ward played for Steel City from 1998-2011 and became a prolific identity for the offense with strong hands, tough running and tenacious blocking ability behind the line. He is a two-time Super Bowl winner (40, 42) and recipient of MVP honors at Super Bowl 40, which featured his 43-yard touchdown catch, tossed by Antwaan Randle El.

Ward caught 12,083 receiving yards and 86 touchdowns during his tenure with the Steelers. 

Houston also finished their interviewing session after meeting with Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

Wide receiver Hines Ward #86 of the Pittsburgh Steelers smiles as he looks on from the field during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Heinz Field on December 21, 2003 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Wide receiver Hines Ward #86 of the Pittsburgh Steelers smiles as he looks on from the field during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Heinz Field on December 21, 2003 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Lombardi served as the New Orleans Saints’ quarterbacks coach from 2016-2020 and joined rookie head coach Brandon Staley’s crew in Los Angeles in 2020.

Sophomore Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had an outstanding 2021-22 campaign alongside Lombardi: throwing for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and completing 65.9 percent of his passes.

Houston has now interviewed with Ward, Lombardi and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Houston Texans head coach David Culley questions a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston.

Houston Texans head coach David Culley questions a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP