Houston Texans
Texans list Deshaun Watson as fourth-string quarterback ahead of Packers preseason opener

Tyrod Taylor is listed as the starter followed by Jeff Driskel and Davis Mills

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Houston Texans released their unofficial depth chart on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, and Deshaun Watson was not-so-shockingly listed as the fourth-string quarterback. 

First-year coach David Culley said Tuesday that Watson was "unlikely" to travel with the team for Saturday’s game and added "no comment" when asked if he would make any preseason appearances. 

If the depth chart, which appeared to be last updated on Tuesday, is any indication of what’s to come, Watson might not see any preseason snaps. 

According to ESPN, Tyrod Taylor is listed as the starter followed by Jeff Driskel, Davis Mills, and then Watson. 

Video from Thursday morning’s practice session appeared to show a frustrated Watson, who turned to reporters and said, "Why are you all always filming me every day? It’s the same s---." 

Watson requested a trade long before 22 women filed lawsuits in March alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. He missed the first week of training camp but returned to the field this week despite ongoing investigations by the Houston police and the NFL. 

Trade negotiations with the Texans are at a "standstill," according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, who said earlier this month that Houston has not returned any teams calls, assuming that Watson will want to play for them this season. 

