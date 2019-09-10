Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins makes pro wrestling tackle on opponent

Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins was penalized in the third quarter game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night after putting a professional wrestling move on cornerback Marcus Williams.

Williams intercepted a pass from Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson — it was Watson’s third interception of the game. Hopkins then picked up Williams and instead of making a routine tackle he put the defensive back into a modified suplex and slammed onto the field.

Hopkins received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play.

The wide receiver was asked about the penalty after the game.

“I didn’t know I couldn’t tackle like that,” he told reporters. “The ref said you can’t tackle like that. I guess I’ll play touch next time, tag.”

Hopkins finished with eight catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the Saints would come away with the win, 30-28, thanks to Will Lutz late field goal