Texans' Joe Mixon 'definitely' injured by banned hip-drop tackle, coach DeMeco Ryans says

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans wanted to wait and see the film before judging the controversial tackle that left star running back Joe Mixon injured in Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bears.

His take on Monday? It was the banned hip-drop tackle.

Mixon was injured during the third quarter of Sunday’s victory after Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards brought him down by what many called an illegal tackle. He left the game with an ankle injury and only briefly returned to the field before ending his night early.

Ryans immediately said after the game that Mixon was "rolled up" on during the tackle but stopped short of calling it a hip-drop tackle without reviewing the play. On Monday, he confirmed that’s exactly what he saw.

"It’s definitely, in my mind, considered the hip-drop when the defender unweights himself, and then he puts all of his weight on the runner's legs," Ryans told reporters. "You see why they want to get the hip-drop tackle out of the game because it causes a lot of injuries when it happens. The hip-drop tackle doesn't happen much, but the percentage of injury when it does happen is very high, and you saw that there with Joe and his ankle and the defender landing on his ankle."

NFL owners voted in the spring to ban the hip-drop tackle over player safety concerns. NFL executive Jeff Miller said the tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries.

If a defender does use the now-banned move, it will result in a 15-yard personal foul penalty or fines if it is not called during the game.

Ryans did not elaborate on the extent of Mixon’s injury when asked if it could be "short term."

"We’ll see," he said. "We’ll evaluate Joe as we go throughout the week and just take it day-by-day."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.