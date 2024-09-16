Texans' Joe Mixon presses NFL after no-call on alleged hip-drop tackle that caused injury

The NFL banned swivel hip-drop tackles earlier this year and vowed to penalize anyone who decided to use the technique during play.

The tackling technique has been the catalyst for some injuries around the league in recent years. The NFL commissioner led the way for the rule to be voted on, which received unanimous approval from owners despite pushback from the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). The union said it could not support a rule that would cause confusion for players, coaches, officials and fans.

It appears the NFLPA’s fears may have been correct.

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon left Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter after Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards brought him down by, what Mixon felt was, an illegal tackle. He left the game with an ankle injury and only briefly returned to the field before he was taken out again.

Mixon made his feelings known about the move on X.

"The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason," Mixon wrote. "Time to put your money where your mouth is.

"When I got up I asked the ref where is the flag that was a hip tackle. & his reply was no it wasn’t."

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said he would have to look at the play again before he made a complaint over whether it was a swivel hip-drop tackle that hurt Mixon.

"Joe got rolled up. The guy's weight definitely came down on his ankle," he said, via ESPN. "We'll evaluate Joe throughout the week. Hopefully he's OK."

NFL officials acknowledged in March the real-time challenge officials would have calling the foul, and it appears that is the case through the first two weeks of the regular season.