Houston Texans

Texans' Joe Mixon presses NFL after no-call on alleged hip-drop tackle that caused injury

Mixon was injured in the 3rd quarter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The NFL banned swivel hip-drop tackles earlier this year and vowed to penalize anyone who decided to use the technique during play.

The tackling technique has been the catalyst for some injuries around the league in recent years. The NFL commissioner led the way for the rule to be voted on, which received unanimous approval from owners despite pushback from the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). The union said it could not support a rule that would cause confusion for players, coaches, officials and fans.

Joe Mixon runs on the field

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon, #28, is introduced before playing against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sept. 15, 2024. (Thomas Shea-Imagn Images)

It appears the NFLPA’s fears may have been correct.

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon left Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter after Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards brought him down by, what Mixon felt was, an illegal tackle. He left the game with an ankle injury and only briefly returned to the field before he was taken out again.

Mixon made his feelings known about the move on X.

"The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason," Mixon wrote. "Time to put your money where your mouth is.

Joe Mixon vs Bengals

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon, #28, runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sept. 15, 2024. (Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

"When I got up I asked the ref where is the flag that was a hip tackle. & his reply was no it wasn’t."

TEXANS' DEFENSE CREATES HAVOC FOR BEARS ROOKIE CALEB WILLIAMS IN VICTORY

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said he would have to look at the play again before he made a complaint over whether it was a swivel hip-drop tackle that hurt Mixon.

"Joe got rolled up. The guy's weight definitely came down on his ankle," he said, via ESPN. "We'll evaluate Joe throughout the week. Hopefully he's OK."

DeMeco Ryans celebrates

Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter, #4, is congratulated by Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

NFL officials acknowledged in March the real-time challenge officials would have calling the foul, and it appears that is the case through the first two weeks of the regular season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.