Texans' C.J. Stroud joins Brett Favre in exclusive club with odd play on first drive

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud joined an exclusive club Sunday in his regular-season debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

On the Texans’ first drive of the game, Stroud dropped back to pass, and the ball was tipped into the air and Stroud caught it.

The former Ohio State standout recorded a catch on his own tipped pass for no gain. It was one of two completions he had on the opening drive.

Stroud joined Brett Favre as the only other quarterback to have caught his first completion. Favre caught his first pass in 1992 with the Green Bay Packers.

The Texans made Stroud the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 draft after his stellar collegiate career with the Buckeyes. He beat out Davis Mills for the starting quarterback job.

New Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans made sure not to put too much extra pressure on the 21-year-old quarterback.

"The No. 1 thing for me with a rookie quarterback is to not make it a big deal mentally," Ryans said. "I think a lot of rookies come in, and you can be consumed and overwhelmed with their job. But I think, for any rookie, you have to have good help amongst those other guys who are out there with you.

"It’s being surrounded with good help. Don’t make the game bigger than what it is. Go out and do what got you here."

Stroud was asked earlier in the week if he’s had a chance to reflect on his journey.

"Most importantly, just focusing on practice and getting those game-like reps," Stroud said. "I definitely think that’s probably more important. But, at the same time, you do have to remember the dreams and remember that you put in a lot of work to get to these special moments. Whatever happens, I know that I worked really, really hard to get to where I’m at now. Excited to just keep going."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.