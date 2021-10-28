Texans' Brandin Cooks gives profane reaction to reported Mark Ingram trade

Houston Texans star Brandin Cooks appeared to be upset with the organization as the team reportedly agreed to trade running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday.

The two teams agreed to an Ingram trade along with late-round draft picks being swapped, ESPN reported. The three-time Pro Bowler played his first eight seasons with the Saints before he left for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

The trade didn’t appear to sit well with everyone.

"Bulls---. Such a joke," Cooks tweeted.

Cooks and Ingram were also teammates in New Orleans from 2014 to 2016 before Cooks was traded to the New England Patriots in 2017. Cooks found himself with the Texans last season after the Los Angeles Rams traded him for a 2020 draft pick.

The top target for Houston quarterbacks has been Cooks. The wide receiver has 45 catches with 502 yards and a touchdown. Houston is 1-6 with a stagnant offense with Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills throwing passes. Taylor has been out since getting injured in Week 2 but the team designated him for return on Wednesday along with the reported trade of Ingram.

Houston ranks among the worst in offenses in the NFL.

The Texans are 31st in points scored and 30th in yards gained.