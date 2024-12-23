Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans

Texans add Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson after devastating injury to Tank Dell

Diontae Johnson had a tumultuous end with the Ravens

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Houston Texans claimed wide receiver Diontae Johnson off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens on Monday after Tank Dell suffered a horrific knee injury over the weekend.

Johnson will be expected to step into a role and become a key target for quarterback C.J. Stroud as the team prepares for the playoffs. Houston has already wrapped up the AFC South title.

Diontae Johnson makes a catch

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) reaches for an incomplete pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. (Barry Reeger-Imagn Images)

But Johnson comes to Houston following a tumultuous end with the Ravens.

Baltimore acquired Johnson in the middle of the season in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29. The Ravens suspended Johnson for one game after he refused to enter a Dec. 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was later excused from all team activities.

The one-time Pro Bowler had one catch on five targets for six yards in four games with the Ravens. He hasn’t played a game since Nov. 25 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tank Dell down

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, grabs his knee while being checked on by teammate Jared Wayne after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Johnson previously spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his 2021 Pro Bowl season, he had 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers were career highs.

Dell suffered a dislocated kneecap and a torn ACL in Saturday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach DeMeco Ryans said.

Dell is set to have season-ending surgery for the second straight year.

Diontae Johnson with the Panthers

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

The Ravens and the Texans will go up against each other on Christmas Day.

