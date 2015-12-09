Texans add pair of linebackers to practice squad

The Houston Texans added a pair of linebackers to the team's practice squad on Tuesday, signing Tony Washington and Eric Martin, according to a report.



Per the Houston Chronicle, the Texans added the two after bringing both in for workouts on Tuesday.



An undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon, Washington spent training camp with the Texans before being released at the end of the preseason. The 6-foot-4, 247-pound Washington had 60 tackles and 6.5 sacks last season for the Ducks.



Martin was released by the New England Patriots on Nov. 27 after spending time on the team's active roster this season.



While the Texans added both Washington and Martin, they also lost a linebacker from the practice squad on Tuesday, as the Philadelphia Eagles signed Stephen Means to their active roster.