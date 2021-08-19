Terrell Owens vows he's 'not washed up,' was told to stay in shape

Terrell Owens is arguably the greatest wide receiver to ever play in the NFL and even as he’s been in the Hall of Fame for a few years he admitted Wednesday he’s staying ready in case a team calls him.

The five-time All-Pro receiver told TMZ Sports he believes he can play in the NFL and that someone in the league told him to stay in shape.

"I'm not washed up," he said. "Once you know how to ride a bike, you know, you don't forget how to ride that bike.

"With that conversation that I had, they asked me to keep myself in shape – anything can happen. And, so, that's what I'm doing," he said.

Owens said he's been working out on the track and is clocking in at some speedy times.

"I've been on the track, and, honestly, I just ran probably like a week ago. I was clocked at like a 4.4. Faster than I probably ever have in probably in a while," he said.

Owens last played in an NFL game for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. He played in 14 games that year and caught 72 passes for 983 yards and nine touchdowns. He played in the league for 15 seasons and amassed 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns.

He never won a Super Bowl.

The 47-year-old was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He notably skipped the ceremony and chose to host his own celebration at his alma mater – Tennessee-Chattanooga – instead of celebrating in Canton.