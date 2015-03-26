Terrell Owens recovering from knee surgery

Terrell Owens is recovering from left knee surgery and plans to be ready to play when the NFL season starts.

Owens' agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Tuesday that the 37-year-old star receiver tore his anterior cruciate ligament, had surgery in early April and "will be playing at the start of the NFL season."

In an interview with ESPN, Rosenhaus called speculation that Owens was considering retirement "nonsense" and said the 15-year veteran is doing "fantastic" and could be recovered as early as August.

Rosenhaus said Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery to the same knee in which Owens tore his meniscus late last year.

"The old injury has been repaired," Rosenhaus said. "He is many months into recovery and doing fantastic. No predictions on training camp, but he comes back fast from injuries. I won't rule him out of anything. He will be a starting receiver for someone this year."

As for Owens mulling retirement, Rosenhaus said "all the retirement talk is nonsense. There's been no discussion about that and this injury is not a big deal."

Two of Terrell Owens' former teammates also said the star wide receiver plans to return. Both players spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Owens hasn't publicly discussed the surgery.

Rosenhaus declined to say how the injury occurred.

Last season, Owens had 72 catches for 983 yards and nine touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Dec. 21, a day after surgery for his torn meniscus.