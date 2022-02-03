Terrell Davis supports Brian Flores following lawsuit: 'He's putting everything on the line'

Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis shared his thoughts about Brian Flores filing a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, including the New York Giants, Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

The Super Bowl champion running back said in an appearance on CBS Sports Radio's "The DA Show" he hoped other NFL coaches would back Flores.

"I wish more coaches would come out and really just join Flores in his fight. Because they've got to get this right," Davis told " The DA Show " on Thursday. "It's historically, Black coaches are the last to be hired and the first to be fired. You rarely see a Black coach get a second head coaching job once he's been fired. So, it's frustrating, and we've just got to continue to fight."

Davis continued: "But I think this is a good step. And I applaud Flores for putting his career on the line, because that's what he's doing. He's putting everything on the line. And it shouldn't be that way. He shouldn't have to feel like he's sacrificing his career to shed light on something that needs to be dealt with. And I really do hope that more coaches come out and support him in his fight."

Davis' remarks came as Flores filed a class-action racial discrimination lawsuit against the league and those three teams.

Flores appeared on CBS’ morning show "CBS Mornings," along with his attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, and said he hopes the filing would "create some change."

"We didn’t have to file a lawsuit for the world to know there’s a problem from a hiring standpoint in regards to minority coaches in the National Football League. The numbers speak for themselves. We filed a lawsuit so that we can create some change, and that’s important to me. We’re at a fork in the road right now," Flores said. "We’re either gonna keep it the way it is, or we’re gonna go in another direction and actually make some real change where actually changing the hearts and minds of those who make decisions to hire head coaches, executives, etc. We gotta change hearts and minds."

In the lawsuit, Flores alleged the Giants told third parties they were hiring Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach. Flores pointed to a text message exchange with Bill Belichick, who appeared to think he was texting Daboll and not Flores about getting the job. Flores had yet to actually interview.

Flores said on CBS he was humiliated.

"It was a range of emotions. Humiliation. Disbelief. Anger. I worked so hard to get to where I am in football to become a head coach. For 18 years in this league, to go on what felt like or what was a sham interview. I was hurt," he said, adding he still went to the interview because he still had hope.

He said he thought that some organizations were using the Rooney Rule to check a box.

"The Rooney rule is intended to give minorities an opportunity to sit down in front of ownership, but what I think it’s turned into an instance in which guys are just checking the box," Flores said. "And that’s been the case. I’ve been on some interviews in the past where I’ve had that feeling. There’s always no way to know for sure, but you know. I know I’m not alone."

He agreed that companies should have the right to hire the best and most qualified people regardless of race but said he felt like people he knew who are minorities and more than qualified for some openings were being overlooked.

"That’s very reasonable to me," he said. "At the same time, I know a lot of very capable coaches, executives who are minorities and in a lot of cases are as qualified, more qualified or quite frankly better than their White counterparts. They’re not given an opportunity."

In the lawsuit, Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told him he would be paid $100,000 for every loss during his first season in order for the team to tank and get a higher draft pick. Flores also alleged Ross pressured him to recruit a top unnamed quarterback to join the team, but when he refused he was allegedly cast as the "angry Black man" who was difficult to work with.

He said the alleged incidents with the Dolphins led to his ouster.

"This game has done a lot for me. I grew up not far from here in the projects in Brownsville, Brooklyn. I didn’t grow up with a lot. This game changed my life. So, to attack the integrity of the game, that’s what I felt was happening in that instance and I wouldn’t stand for it," he said. "I think it hurt my standing within the organization and ultimately was the reason why I was let go."

Flores said he told the two teams with which he interviewed for their head coaching jobs that he was going to file the lawsuit. He called the lawsuit "bigger than coaching."

"I understand the risks. And, yes, it was a difficult decision, and I went back and forth," he said of filing the lawsuit without having a coaching job. "And like I said, I love coaching. I do. It’s something that I’m passionate about. It brings me joy. I love helping young people reach their potential and become the best versions of themselves. I’m gifted to do that."

The Giants, Dolphins, Broncos, and the NFL all pushed back on Flores’ claims.