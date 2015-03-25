Terrance West rushes for 272 yards in Towson's 48-32 win over Richmond

Terrance West rushed for 272 yards and 4 touchdowns, and caught a TD pass, to lead Towson to a 48-32 victory over Richmond Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup.

Towson (8-1, 4-1) had little trouble with Richmond (2-6, 0-4), building a 9-point halftime advantage then adding to that via a strong run game that amassed 341 yards.

West scored touchdowns in all four quarters, starting with a 6-yard reception from Peter Athens to open the scoring. Towson's leading rusher then scored on TD runs of 2, 1, 1, and 3 yards.

The Tigers also scored two defensive touchdowns. Christian Carpenter picked off Michael Strauss and returned it 34 yards for a second quarter score and Telvion Clark sacked Strauss, forced a fumble, recovered it and went 32 yards in the fourth quarter.

Strauss finished 28 of 38 for 281 yards and two TDs to pace the Spiders.