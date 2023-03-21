Tennis champion Martina Navratilova says she is cancer-free, details 'total panic' following diagnosis

Tennis great Martina Navratilova says she is now cancer-free. Earlier this year, Navratilova revealed she was diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The 66-year-old made the announcement during an interview with Piers Morgan for his TalkTV show, "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

In the days after receiving the double diagnosis, Navratilova said she was in "total panic" and did not believe she would make it to Christmas Day.

"As far as they know, I'm cancer-free," Navratilova said. She also mentioned that she would still need to undergo preventative radiation treatments.

Over the course of her impressive career, Navratilova won 59 Grand Slam titles.

Navratilova revealed that doctors initially told her there were very few treatment options for the throat cancer. Her doctor also said "it didn't look great" shortly after the breast cancer was discovered.

"That's when I started crying on the table," she said. "Oh great, I have two cancers at the same time that are not related."

She experienced her fair share of adversity throughout her life, but Navratilova said cancer was the most challenging situation she faced.

"Giving up, giving in, stopping — that's just never been an option for me," she said in reference to her mindset during the battle with cancer.

Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova of "The Real Housewives of Miami," regularly provided updates on the tennis star's health. Lemigova recently revealed the couple's plan to adopt a child.

"When you're adopting a child, it has to be about the child," Lemigova said during a reunion episode that aired earlier this month. "And, right now, it's everything about Martina, and for her [to be] getting healthy.

"I'm just waiting for Martina to get better."

Since stepping away from playing tennis, Navratilova had a stint as a coach. She has also worked as a broadcaster and ambassador for the WTA Tour.