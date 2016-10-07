Tennessee rules out 3 Titans for game vs. Miami Dolphins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans have ruled out three players for Sunday's game in Miami, including two starters in safety Da'Norris Searcy and nose tackle Al Woods.

Coach Mike Mularkey said Friday that Searcy, Woods and cornerback Cody Riggs will not travel.

Searcy will miss his second straight game with an injured ankle. Woods pulled a calf muscle in last week's 27-20 loss at Houston and is expected to miss at least three weeks. Riggs is out with a hamstring injury.

Tight end Jace Amaro, who injured his shoulder Wednesday, practiced fully Friday and is questionable.

