Technical foul on Iowa's Caitlin Clark leaves college basketball fans in disbelief during national title game

Clark put herself into the NCAA record books in the game

Ryan Gaydos
Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark was battling foul trouble in the third quarter of the national championship game against LSU, and one call late in the period stunned fans watching at home.

Clark, who had already set a single tournament record for points and for three-pointers made in a single tournament game, received a technical foul when she pushed the ball to the baseline following a foul call on one of her teammates. It was Clark’s fourth foul of the game.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes huddles her teammates during the third quarter against the LSU Lady Tigers during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes huddles her teammates during the third quarter against the LSU Lady Tigers during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The technical foul didn’t sit well with basketball fans as the focus turned to the oddly officiated game.

Clark, who lit up the last two games with 40-plus points in each matchup, had 25 points through the first three quarters – all of which coming on seven three-point shots and four free throws.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes with the ball against Alexis Morris #45 of the LSU Lady Tigers during the third quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes with the ball against Alexis Morris #45 of the LSU Lady Tigers during the third quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Four Hawkeyes players were dealt with four fouls heading into the third quarter. LSU led by as much as 21 points in the game.

Iowa and LSU were both looking for their first women’s national basketball championship as they were both playing in their first title game.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts during the third quarter against the LSU Lady Tigers during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts during the third quarter against the LSU Lady Tigers during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Iowa last made the Final Four in 1993 while LSU was in the Final Four from 2004 to 2008 before getting back there this season.

