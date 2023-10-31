No such luck for these 6 MLB teams who have never won a World Series

Out of the 30 teams in the MLB, there are six who have never won a World Series.

Most of these teams, except one lone organization, have made it to the championship series. The Seattle Mariners are the only team in the MLB that have yet to appear in the World Series post season games.

While some teams have not yet won a title for their city, other teams have had extremely successful runs. The most successful team in baseball has unequivocally been the New York Yankees, who have the won the World Series 27 times.

Below are the six MLB teams that have yet to clinch a World Series title.

LEGENDS OF THE DIAMOND WHO WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN IN BASEBALL HISTORY

Texas Rangers San Diego Padres Milwaukee Brewers Colorado Rockies Tampa Bay Rays Seattle Mariners

1. Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers appeared in the World Series in back-to-back seasons but were unable to secure the trophy. In 2010, the team first lost to the San Francisco Giants and to the St. Louis Cardinals the following year.

The Rangers are presently competing in their third World Series, this time against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2. San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have been to the World Series twice, but not in recent history. The last time the Padres appeared in the World Series was 1998. Unfortunately, they were blown out by the New York Yankees four games to zero. The Yankees went on to also win the World Series in 1999 and 2000.

14 HISTORIC MANAGERS THAT HAVE GUIDED TEAMS TO MULTIPLE WORLD SERIES VICTORIES

The Padres first made it to the World Series in 1984, when they played against the Detroit Tigers, who defeated the San Diego four games to one.

3. Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have only been to the World Series once, and it was in 1982. They put up a good fight against the St. Louis Cardinals, but lost the series.

4. Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have only made one World Series appearance and the postseason five times as a franchise, as the National League wild card team each time.

HISTORY OF THE MLB: FROM EARLY BASEBALL BEGINNINGS TO MONUMENTAL MOMENTS

They advanced to the World Series just once in 2007, but lost in four games to the Boston Red Sox.

5. Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have made it to the series twice, but to no avail. The first time the Rays saw World Series dirt was in 2008, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.

In 2020, the Rays made a second appearance in the Fall Classic, but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

6. Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are the only team in the MLB who have never been to the World Series since the franchise's beginning in 1977.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before 2022, the Mariners spent 20 seasons without reaching the playoffs.