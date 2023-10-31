Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason

No such luck for these 6 MLB teams who have never won a World Series

The Texas Rangers are 1 of the 6 teams yet to win a World Series

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
Brett Young shares how he nearly derailed his music career to pursue professional baseball Video

Brett Young shares how he nearly derailed his music career to pursue professional baseball

Musician Brett Young joins ‘Fox & Friends’ ahead of his All-American Summer Concert Series performance. 

Out of the 30 teams in the MLB, there are six who have never won a World Series. 

Most of these teams, except one lone organization, have made it to the championship series. The Seattle Mariners are the only team in the MLB that have yet to appear in the World Series post season games.

While some teams have not yet won a title for their city, other teams have had extremely successful runs. The most successful team in baseball has unequivocally been the New York Yankees, who have the won the World Series 27 times.

Below are the six MLB teams that have yet to clinch a World Series title.

LEGENDS OF THE DIAMOND WHO WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN IN BASEBALL HISTORY

Texas Rangers in a huddle

The Texas Rangers are seeking their first World Series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

  1. Texas Rangers
  2. San Diego Padres
  3. Milwaukee Brewers
  4. Colorado Rockies
  5. Tampa Bay Rays
  6. Seattle Mariners

1. Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers appeared in the World Series in back-to-back seasons but were unable to secure the trophy. In 2010, the team first lost to the San Francisco Giants and to the St. Louis Cardinals the following year.

The Rangers are presently competing in their third World Series, this time against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2. San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have been to the World Series twice, but not in recent history. The last time the Padres appeared in the World Series was 1998. Unfortunately, they were blown out by the New York Yankees four games to zero. The Yankees went on to also win the World Series in 1999 and 2000.

14 HISTORIC MANAGERS THAT HAVE GUIDED TEAMS TO MULTIPLE WORLD SERIES VICTORIES

A picture of baseballs used at the Little League World Series

A few of the six teams who have not won the Fall Classic have made a couple of appearances. One of these teams is the San Diego Padres, who have been to the MLB championship twice. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Padres first made it to the World Series in 1984, when they played against the Detroit Tigers, who defeated the San Diego four games to one.

3. Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have only been to the World Series once, and it was in 1982. They put up a good fight against the St. Louis Cardinals, but lost the series.

4. Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have only made one World Series appearance and the postseason five times as a franchise, as the National League wild card team each time.

Commissioner's Trophy

The Colorado Rockies have not been able to take home the Commissioner's Trophy yet. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

HISTORY OF THE MLB: FROM EARLY BASEBALL BEGINNINGS TO MONUMENTAL MOMENTS 

They advanced to the World Series just once in 2007, but lost in four games to the Boston Red Sox. 

5. Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have made it to the series twice, but to no avail. The first time the Rays saw World Series dirt was in 2008, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.

In 2020, the Rays made a second appearance in the Fall Classic, but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

6. Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are the only team in the MLB who have never been to the World Series since the franchise's beginning in 1977.

General picture of baseball

The Seattle Mariners are the only MLB team that have not been to the World Series. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Before 2022, the Mariners spent 20 seasons without reaching the playoffs.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 