Team USA's David Boudia Wins Diving Gold, Tom Daley Earns Bronze

For the first time since Greg Louganis, the United States has won a gold medal in men's 10-meter platform diving. David Boudia ended the drought Saturday night at the London Aquatics Center, winning America's first male diving gold in any event since 1992.

Boudia, a silver medalist at the 2011 World Championships, scored 568.65 points on his six dives, edging China's Bo Qiu by 1.7 points. Tom Daley, one of Great Britain's most popular athletes, won the bronze medal. It's the first Olympic medal for Daley, who made his Summer Games debut in Beijing when he was just 15 years old.

Boudia had solid dives throughout the competition, but found himself is second place after the five rounds, trailing Daley. But Daley scored only a 90.75 on his final attempt, leaving the door open for the American. And fortunately for Boudia, he had saved his best for last -- needing a near-perfect execution, he nailed it, scoring a 102.60, his highest total of the competition. Qiu's last attempt was a 100.80, which earned him the silver, but wasn't enough to overtake Boudia.

