Team USA, Team Canada hockey players put rivalry on ice -- and get married

On the ice, Team USA hockey player Meghan Duggan and Team Canada hockey player Gillian Apps were fierce rivals.

But the rivalry turned into a budding romantic relationship and last weekend Duggan and Apps got married in Maine, the Boston Globe reported.

The couple shared photos on their social media accounts.

Duggan, who was Team USA's captain during the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, called the day she married Apps, a three-time gold medalist for Team Canada who retired in 2015, the “most incredible day of my life.”

The pair had squared off multiple times during their international and Olympic careers. Apps, 34, got the better of Duggan, 31, in both the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, and in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Apps played for Dartmouth College from 2002 to 2007 and was an assistant coach for Boston College during the 2016-17 season before leaving her position to attend Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, according to the Globe.

Duggan finished her college career as the University of Wisconsin’s all-time leading scorer and went on to play professionally for the Boston Blades of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League.