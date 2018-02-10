Team USA skater skips Olympics opener after losing flagbearer coin toss

A speedskater for Team USA skipped Friday’s opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics a day after venting his frustration over not being picked to be the U.S. flag bearer.

Shani Davis, 35, lost a coin toss to Erin Hamlin, a luge athlete who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Davis said the matter had been “dishonorably” decided, and tweeted that he could “wait until 2022.” He later made his tweets private.

Exactly why Davis skipped Friday’s opening ceremony, has not been confimed, however. A representative for U.S. Speedskating told the Wrap it is not uncommon for athletes to debate whether to attend the opening ceremony.

“Our athletes, with the help of our staff, determine whether or not attending them would impact their training and race preparation.”

Davis is a five-time Olympian, and was the first African-American athlete to take home an individual gold medal, winning the 1,000 meters race at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

The opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics was held Friday in South Korea’s Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.