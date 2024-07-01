Expand / Collapse search
Team USA football suffers another shocking defeat in IFAF U20 World Championship bronze medal game

Team USA lost to Japan before playing the bronze medal

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 1

Team USA football suffered another stunning upset at the U20 World Championship bronze medal game on Sunday at the hands of Austria, 32-25.

The U.S. scored first when Anthony Luna threw a touchdown pass to Layton Duncan, and Matt Jung completed the 2-point conversion. However, it was tough sledding for the U.S. from there.

A referee signals a TD

Team USA lost to Austria. (Stew Milne/UFL/Getty Images)

The Americans found themselves down 32-18 with 51 seconds left in the game. Jung returned a deflected punt for a touchdown, but a turnover with 6 seconds remaining in the game sealed their downfall.

Austria became the first European team to win a world junior medal.

A pylon at an NFL game

Team USA failed to medal in the tournament. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

"This is awesome. I’m so proud of the guys and it’s a good ending for me to finish with a victory," Austria’s head coach Roman Floredo said, via the International Federation of American Football (IFAF)’s website. "We didn’t play our best game, and the fight was gone a bit in the first half because we’d been here to compete for the gold medal, but we did enough to win."

Team USA lost to Japan earlier in the week, which catapulted Japan to the gold medal game against Canada.

Football fans were just as stunned at the loss to Austria as they were with Japan.

Meanwhile, Canada won its third consecutive U20 World Championship. 

The team defeated Japan 20-9. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.