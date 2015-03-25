Teachey named Wofford defensive coordinator

Wofford has promoted long-time assistant coach Jack Teachey to defensive coordinator, football coach Mike Ayers said Friday.

The 2013 season will be Teachey's 20th year on the defensive staff. He also has been Wofford's recruiting coordinator for the past 13 years.

This past season, Wofford went 9-4, earned a share of the Southern Conference title and reached the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. The Terriers ranked first in the conference in scoring defense (16.6 ppg) and total defense (305.5 ypg).

Teachey is replacing Nate Woody as Wofford's defensive coordinator position. Woody reportedly is leaving to take the same position at Appalachian State.