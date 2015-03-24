TCU thumps Grambling State

Fort Worth, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Kyan Anderson had game-high 17 points as No. 25 TCU handled Grambling State, 80-39, on Monday.

Chauncey Collins scored 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting and Charles Hill Jr. supplied nine points and five rebounds for the Horned Frogs (12-0), who are off to their best start in program history.

"For the most part, I thought once we got going we played better," TCU head coach Trent Johnson said. "We got contributions from everybody and the good thing is it's a win."

A'Torri Shine was Grambling State's lone scorer in double digits and Richard Freeman netted eight for the Tigers (2-8). who have dropped their last three games.

Collins' trey ignited a 9-0 run that included four free throws from Anderson and Karviar Shepherd's jumper gave the Horned Frogs a 22-10 lead midway through the first half.

TCU pulled away after Anderson drained a 3-pointer to start an 18-2 stretch which made it a 42-17 game heading into halftime.

Grambling State failed to make a field goal over the final eight minutes of the first half and didn't make one until the game was already out of hand as Freeman's layup less than seven minutes into the second half made it a 55-20 game.

The Horned Frogs comfortably cruised from there, leading by as many as 45 points down the stretch.

Game Notes

TCU leads the all-time series, 12-0 ... Grambling State is now 0-8 on the road this season ... The Horned Frogs moved to 27-4 when leading at the half under head coach Trent Johnson ... The Tigers finished with an abysmal 10-for-45 (22.2 percent) shooting display, while the Horned Frogs made 28-of-58 shots (48.3 percent).