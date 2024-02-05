Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift may have questioned tight end choice if she was at Super Bowl media day, ex-NFL QB jokes

Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship dominated headlines all season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

David Carr, the first-overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft and the first selection by the Houston Texans, offered a scorching hot take on Taylor Swift’s preferred tight end ahead of the Super Bowl.

Carr said Swift was lucky she was out of the country because if she saw San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, she might have to switch up her man.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

George Kittle celebrates

George Kittle, #85 of the San Francisco 49ers, smiles on stage after beating the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"I’m glad Taylor Swift is out of the country because if she sees George Kittle she might rethink the tight end that she chose. … All I’m saying," Carr said.

He was met with a resounding no. Kimmi Chex, his co-host, reminded the former NFL player that Kittle was married to his college sweetheart, Claire, and they had been married for four years.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

"It’s my bad," Carr said with a smirk.

CHIEFS' TRAVIS KELCE SHOWS SUPPORT FOR TAYLOR SWIFT AFTER RECORD-SETTING GRAMMYS NIGHT: 'SHE’S UNBELIEVABLE'

Travis Kelce at media night

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Swift-Travis Kelce relationship has been all anyone could talk about for the majority of the season. She made her first appearance at a Chiefs game earlier this season, when Kansas City defeated the Chicago Bears.

Since then, Swift has been seen multiple times in a suite with Kelce and his family. She has also supported him on the road and throughout the NFL playoffs.

Kelce remarked on his relationship with Swift last week on "The Pat McAfee Show."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

George Kittle Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce, left, and George Kittle meet on stage during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

"It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?" Kelce said to McAfee, who referenced the Chiefs star and Swift being in love. "Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that, and no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it."

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.