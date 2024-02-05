Taylor Swift may have questioned tight end choice if she was at Super Bowl media day, ex-NFL QB jokes

David Carr, the first-overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft and the first selection by the Houston Texans, offered a scorching hot take on Taylor Swift’s preferred tight end ahead of the Super Bowl.

Carr said Swift was lucky she was out of the country because if she saw San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, she might have to switch up her man.

"I’m glad Taylor Swift is out of the country because if she sees George Kittle she might rethink the tight end that she chose. … All I’m saying," Carr said.

He was met with a resounding no. Kimmi Chex, his co-host, reminded the former NFL player that Kittle was married to his college sweetheart, Claire, and they had been married for four years.

"It’s my bad," Carr said with a smirk.

The Swift-Travis Kelce relationship has been all anyone could talk about for the majority of the season. She made her first appearance at a Chiefs game earlier this season, when Kansas City defeated the Chicago Bears.

Since then, Swift has been seen multiple times in a suite with Kelce and his family. She has also supported him on the road and throughout the NFL playoffs.

Kelce remarked on his relationship with Swift last week on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?" Kelce said to McAfee, who referenced the Chiefs star and Swift being in love. "Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that, and no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it."

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.