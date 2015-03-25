Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 13, 2015

Taylor Kelly leads No. 25 Arizona State over Washington State 55-21

By | Associated Press
    Arizona State quarterback Taylor Kelly (10) throws a pass to wide receiver Jaelen Strong over Washington State linebacker Cyrus Coen (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Dean Hare) (The Associated Press)

    Arizona State wide receiver Jaelen Strong (21) runs between Washington State safety Deone Bucannon (20) and linebacker Cyrus Coen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. Bucannon and Coen made the tackle. (AP Photo/Dean Hare) (The Associated Press)

PULLMAN, Wash. – Taylor Kelly threw five touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as No. 25 Arizona State beat Washington State 55-21 on Thursday night.

Kelly threw for 275 yards and rushed for 66 to help Arizona State (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) qualify for a bowl and win its first road game of the season after two losses.

Connor Halliday had 300 yards passing for Washington State (4-5, 2-4), which has lost four of five. Halliday, who set an FBS record in his previous game with 89 pass attempts in a loss to No. 2 Oregon, was 29 of 54 with two touchdowns.

Marion Grice ran for 94 yards as ASU scored at least 50 points for the fifth time this season. Kelly completed 22 of 31 passes and was intercepted once.