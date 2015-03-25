Tarik Cohen's third TD lifts North Carolina A&T over Florida A&M 20-13 in OT

Tarik Cohen's touchdown in overtime — his third scored — lifted North Carolina A&T over Florida A&M 20-13 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference contest on Saturday.

Cohen ran for 210 yards on 32 carries for N.C. A&T (4-3, 2-3), which broke a three-game losing streak.

At the start of the second quarter, Cohen busted through the line of Florida A&M (2-6, 1-3) for nine yards to give the Aggies an early lead. The Rattlers got a pick-six from Shaun Ward in the third quarter to tie it. Cohen then took a trick play for 27 yards to re-take the lead, but the extra point failed.

Damien Fleming hit Dewayne Harvey for an 8-yard score with 19 seconds left for the Rattlers, but the game-winning extra point was missed.

In overtime, Cohen punched it in from eight yards out, while Fleming was intercepted on A&M's possession to ensure an Aggie victory.