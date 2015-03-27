Take it away: Redskins figure to force more turnovers under new coordinator Jim Haslett

and they're actually holding on to it.

The Redskins have forced eight turnovers in three preseason games. That's a promising trend for a team that finished last in takeaways last season.

Players attribute the turnabout to the 3-4 defense run by new defensive coordinator Jim Haslett.

Cornerback DeAngelo Hall notes the team hasn't run the full defense yet. He figures it'll be exciting to see what happens once the coaches start game-planning for opponents in the regular season.