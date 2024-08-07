Taiwanese Olympic boxer in gender controversy advances to gold medal fight as opponent does 'XX' gesture

Taiwanese Olympic boxer Lin Yu-ting defeated Turkish fighter Esra Yildiz Kahraman via unanimous decision in their semifinal bout in the 57-kilogram division on Wednesday night at the Paris Olympics.

Lin moved to the gold medal fight and Yildiz will take home a bronze as there are no bronze-medal bouts in Olympic boxing.

Yildiz stayed aggressive throughout the fight but failed to do enough to win over the judges on the scorecard. Lin appeared to land more punches despite the aggressiveness of the Turkish fighter, and the judges noticed.

As officials announced Lin was the winner, Yildiz appeared to make a double "X" with her fingers, appearing to signal that she was a woman with XX chromosomes.

Lin has been under the microscope over a gender eligibility controversy that started with a disqualification at the 2023 International Boxing Association World Championships. The IBA’s president said at the time that Lin and Algerian Imane Khelif were disqualified after they were found to have "XY chromosomes."

The International Olympic Committee has maintained that Lin and Khelif are eligible to compete against women in the division, and has discredited the tests the IBA used in the gender controversy.

Yildiz last won a medal in the 2016 European Championships – a bronze.

The 57-kilogram final is set for Saturday.