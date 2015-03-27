T-Wolves send 18th pick to Rockets for Budinger

The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded the 18th overall pick in Thursday's draft to the Houston Rockets in exchange for small forward Chase Budinger.

A player that Minnesota head coach Rick Adelman knows well from his days as the Rockets' bench boss, Budinger averaged 9.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 58 games last season. He shot 40.2 percent from three-point range in his third year with the Rockets.

The 6-foot-7 Arizona product has averaged 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 210 career games.

Houston already owned the 14th and 16th picks.

Minnesota also netted the rights to 6-foot-9 forward Lior Eliyahu. The 26- year-old, who plays for Maccabi Tel Aviv, averaged 11.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game over 69 contests last season.

The native of Israel had been drafted in the second round by Orlando in 2006, but his rights were later dealt to Houston for cash considerations.