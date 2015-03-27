Syracuse crushes Seton Hall in Big East opener

Dion Waiters netted a game-high 15 points on of-10 shooting from the floor, leading the top-ranked Syracuse Orange to a 49 drubbing of Seton Hall in the opener of Big East conference play for both teams.

Fab Melo dropped 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds to go with 10 blocks, while Brandon Triche finished with 11 points for the Orange, who remain perfect on the season at 14-0.

Jordan Theodore paced the Pirates (11-2, 0-1 Big East) with 14 points, while Patrik Auda ended with six points and eight boards. Brandon Mobley scored seven points and Herb Pope donated four points to go with nine rebounds.