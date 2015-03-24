Switzerland, Latvia meet again in elimination game

Sochi, Russia (SportsNetwork.com) - The lone rematch in the qualification round of the men's hockey tournament will feature Latvia and Switzerland.

The two met in the Group C opener last Wednesday and Switzerland claimed a 1-0 win on Simon Moser's goal with 7.9 seconds remaining in regulation.

Switzerland went on to finish second in round-robin play, adding a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic after a 1-0 loss to Sweden. Latvia failed to earn a point in the preliminary round with additional losses to the Czechs and Swedes.

The Swiss are led by the goaltending tandem of Jonas Hiller and Reto Berra. Hiller has yet to surrender a goal in his two starts, stopping all 47 shots he faced in wins over Latvia and the Czech Republic. Berra was nearly as good in his lone outing, yielding a goal on 31 shots against Sweden.

Hiller made 21 saves in the victory over Latvia, which got 38 saves from Edgars Masalskis in defeat.

Janis Sprukts has led Latvia's offense with a pair of goals and an assist in three games.

Canada will square off against the winner in Wednesday's quarterfinals.