Swimsuit model who streaked Champions League gets special souvenir

Despite getting her Instagram account suspended and possibly banned from a U.K. stadium for running scantily clad across Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final in Madrid, at least Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski got a special souvenir out of it.

The 22-year-old took to Twitter Monday to show off a glass-encased VIP Champions League final ticket she claimed was given to her by a UEFA official at the airport.

“The sweetest guy who works for UEFA gave me this plaque in the airport,” Wolanski tweeted along with a video of the ticket in a glass casing.

Wolanski ran out onto the field Saturday in a high cut black swimsuit to promote her boyfriend’s adult website, “Vitaly Uncensored,” which reportedly has more than 30 million registered users. According to Apex Marketing Group, the value of the advertising time was worth nearly $4 million.

The stunt also dramatically increased Wolanski’s fanbase. Wolanski’s Instagram account jumped from 300,000 to 2.5 million users before it was suspended on Monday, Yahoo! Sports reported.

“I’ve never used Twitter before but now I will because my Instagram got hacked,” Wolanski said. “It’s been a rollercoaster you guys, it’s been crazy.”

“You should have gotten a medal too, you were much better than the game was!” quipped one of her Twitter followers.

“You are THE GOAT … you won hearts of all supporters,” wrote another.

Fox News' Elizabeth Llorente contributed to this report.