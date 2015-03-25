Expand / Collapse search
Swedish league match abandoned after showed Mjallby defender Gbenga Arokoyo hit by pear

STOCKHOLM – A Swedish league match between Djurgarden and Mjallby was abandoned Monday after a Mjallby player was hit by a pear.

Angry fans at Djurgarden's home stadium in Stockholm threw bottles, coins, fruit and other objects onto the field as Mjallby's players celebrated a goal in the 37th minute.

Television footage showed Mjallby defender Gbenga Arokoyo falling to the ground after an object hit him in the stomach. Swedish broadcaster SVT said it was a pear.

Arokoyo said after the game he was in pain but not seriously injured.

Officials decided to abandon the match after a meeting with police and representatives from both clubs. It wasn't immediately clear when and if the match would be resumed.