Swansea makes Hernandez record signing

Swansea City completed the signing of Valencia winger Pablo Hernandez for a club record fee of $9 million on Friday.

Hernandez makes the move to the Liberty Stadium on a three-year contract after a successful four-year stint with Valencia that saw him score 16 goals in 110 appearances.

"I'm very happy to become a Swansea City player," Hernandez told Swansea's website. "It was my target as soon as I knew there was interest. There were offers from other clubs, but this was the only club I wanted to join."

The Spain international is expected to help fill the void left by Scott Sinclair, who signed with Manchester City on Friday.