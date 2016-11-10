Surging Chiefs have won 16 of past 18 regular-season games

KANSAS CITY (6-2) at CAROLINA (3-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Panthers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Chiefs 3-5, Panthers 3-5

SERIES RECORD - Chiefs lead Panthers 3-2

LAST MEETING -Chiefs beat Panthers 27-21, Dec. 12, 2012

LAST WEEK - Chiefs beat Jaguars 19-14, Panthers beat Rams 13-10

AP PRO32 RANKING - Chiefs No. 4, Panthers No. 24

CHIEFS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (21), PASS (21).

CHIEFS DEFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (27), PASS (14).

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (9), PASS (15).

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (3), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Chiefs have won four straight regular-season games and 16 of last 18... Chiefs an NFL-best plus-13 in turnover battle and lead league in takeaways (20). ... Alex Smith has six TD passes and no interceptions in past four games vs. NFC teams. Smith is expected to start vs. Carolina after missing last week. ... Backup QB Nick Foles has 410 yards passing and three TDs in last two games. ... RB Spencer Ware is averaging 117.7 yards from scrimmage per game, third best in NFL. ...TE Travis Kelce leads Chiefs with 435 yards and 39 catches. ... Rookie WR Tyreek Hill has four TDs receiving, second most among NFL rookies, and is second in league in punt return average (16.7). ... CB Marcus Peters has 13 interceptions since 2015 season began, second most in NFL. ... LB Dee Ford had two sacks last week vs. Jaguars and eight in his last five games. ... Panthers have won two straight after 1-5 start. ... Panthers coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Sean McDermott worked on Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia. ... Panthers QB Cam Newton passed for 232 yards and three TDs and ran for 78 yards in last meeting. ... RB Jonathan Stewart has four TDs in last three games. ... Greg Olsen leads NFL TEs with 45 receptions and 673 yards receiving. ... Panthers have 12 sacks in last two games and are second in NFL with 24. ... DT Star Lotulelei has four sacks in past four home games. ... Since 2012, LB Luke Kuechly leads NFL LBs with 12 INTs and LB Thomas Davis is tied for second with nine. ... Davis led team with 11 tackles, one sack, forced fumble and interception last week vs. Rams. ... K Graham Gano has missed four field goals out of 18 attempts this season. ... Fantasy Tip: Newton is averaging 275.4 yards passing in last seven home games, with 21 touchdowns (17 passing and four rushing).

---

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL

---

AP NFL website: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL