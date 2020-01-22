Super Bowl LIV's star quarterbacks should be weary of defenders going after the single-game sacks record

Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers defenders will be hungry to rack up some sacks in Super Bowl LIV.

Chris Jones and Frank Clark are the leaders on the Chiefs’ defensive line. Jones led the team with nine sacks and Clark was second with eight during the 2019 regular season. Jones is expected to be fully healthy to play in the Super Bowl against the 49ers — which potentially means a rough go for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Patrick Mahomes will have to make sure he avoids the rush from Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner. Those three have been terrorizing opposing defenses all season long. Armstead had 10 sacks, Bosa had nine sacks and Buckner had 7 1/2 sacks during the 2019 season. Dee Ford will try to get some revenge on his former team during the game as well.

With the single-game sacks record on the line, here are the players they are chasing.

2) WILLIE DAVIS, SUPER BOWL II

Green Bay Packers defensive end Willie Davis set the mark for sacks in Super Bowl II against the Oakland Raiders. Davis got to quarterback Daryle Lamonica three times during the game.

Davis, a future Hall of Famer and five-time All-Pro, helped Green Bay defeat Oakland, 33-14. He finished his career with two rings — both with the Packers.

2) REGGIE WHITE, SUPER BOWL XXXI

From one Hall of Famer to another, Reggie White put on a dominant showing for the Packers in Super Bowl XXXI with several sacks of his own.

White sacked New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe three times. He helped Green Bay get the 35-21 victory. It would be White’s only Super Bowl win during his legendary career.

2) DARNELL DOCKETT, SUPER BOWL XLIII

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett may not have secured a win at Super Bowl XLIII, but did enough defensively to put himself among the single-game sacks leaders.

Dockett sacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger three times in the game. He also had six tackles, three of which were tackles-for-a-loss.

Pittsburgh was able to edge out the Cardinals, 27-23.

2) KONY EARLY, SUPER BOWL 50

Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Early etched his name in the history of successful defensive players who have had great performances for the franchise on the biggest stage.

Early had three sacks and an interception against the Denver Broncos. However, it was the Broncos who came away with the victory, 24-10.

Carolina fell to 0-2 in the Super Bowl with the loss.

2). GRADY JARRETT, SUPER BOWL LI

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett left a mark on the Super Bowl early in his career.

Jarrett tied the record for second-most sacks in a Super Bowl with his performance at Super Bowl LI. He sacked Patriots quarterback Tom Brady three times but it was New England who got the last laugh.

The Patriots would win the game in overtime, 34-28, thanks to a furious comeback.

1) L.C. GREENWOOD, SUPER BOWL X

Since Super Bowl X, no defensive player has been able to break Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood’s sack record.

Greenwood, a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time Super Bowl champion, sacked Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach four times in the 21-17 win. It was part of the team’s seven sack performance against Dallas.

