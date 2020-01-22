Super Bowl LIV will have defenders looking to set interceptions record

Defensive backs for the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers could end up being the difference-makers in Super Bowl LIV.

Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo both led offensive powerhouses who could end up throwing the ball more than 40 times in the game. It will be up to the passing defenses to put a stop on whatever momentum the offenses gain in the game.

Kansas City boasts an intense secondary led by Tyrann Mathieu, but lost Juan Thornhill for the rest of the season when he tore his ACL. Richard Sherman led the 49ers in interceptions during the 2019 season and had a pick against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game to seal the game.

Several players have recorded two interceptions in a Super Bowl including, Randy Beverly, Barry Wilburn, Brad Edwards, Thomas Everett, Larry Brown, Darrien Gordon and Dwight Smith. The others are listed below.

Only one has had three interceptions – a Super Bowl single-game record.

2). CHUCK HOWLEY, SUPER BOWL V

Chuck Howley and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t win Super Bowl V against the Baltimore Colts, but he still came away with some hardware. Howley was the first player to win a Super Bowl MVP on a losing team and the first defensive player to win the award.

Howley finished the game with two interceptions. He tied New York Jets defensive back Randy Beverly for the Super Bowl record at the time.

2). JAKE SCOTT, SUPER BOWL VII

Miami Dolphins defensive back Jake Scott would put his name in the record books in Super Bowl VII. Scott and the Dolphins defeated the Washington Redskins, 14-7, and complete the NFL’s only undefeated season.

Scott had two interceptions in the game, including one with a 55-yard return in the fourth quarter which set up Miami’s game-winning score.

He was named Super Bowl MVP.

2). RODNEY HARRISON, SUPER BOWL XXXIX

Rodney Harrison had a solid performance for the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl XXXIX. Harrison, one of the league’s best defensive backs, picked Donovan McNabb off twice in the game. He also had 12 total tackles.

New England edged out Philadelphia in the game, 24-21. Deion Branch was awarded Super Bowl MVP.

2). DEXTER JACKSON, SUPER BOWL XXXVII

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an all-around great performance in Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders. The 48-21 victory was mostly driven by the defense with Dexter Jackson securing the Super Bowl MVP award at the end.

Jackson had two interceptions and six tackles in the game. Dwight Smith had two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. Derrick Brooks also had a pick-six of his own.

1). ROD MARTIN, SUPER BOWL XV

Raiders linebacker Rod Martin was the unsung hero of the team’s Super Bowl XV win over the Eagles.

Martin, a future two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, picked Ron Jaworski off three times setting a Super Bowl record that has yet to be broken.

However, he did not come away with the MVP. Jim Plunkett won the award with his three touchdown passes.

