Super Bowl LVI
Published

Super Bowl 2022: Rams join Bucs in exclusive club as focus turns to SoFi Stadium

Last year, the Bucs won the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
The Los Angeles Rams made history.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford – who was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions during the offseason – completed 31 of 45 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

For a second consecutive season, the Super Bowl host will be playing in the big game.

Last season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team ever to host the Super Bowl. They succeeded in their quest for a title, dominating the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium

One year later, the Rams will be hosting the big game at SoFi Stadium when they square off against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel (19) cannot catch a pass after being hit by Los Angeles Rams' Nick Scott (33) during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel (19) cannot catch a pass after being hit by Los Angeles Rams' Nick Scott (33) during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Rams finished with 396 total yards, and they were an efficient 11-of-18 on third down.

All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp came away with 11 receptions for 142 yards with two touchdowns, and Odell Beckham Jr. hauled in nine catches for 113 yards.

Matthew Stafford #9 and Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after an 11 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford #9 and Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after an 11 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Rams will be playing in the Super Bowl for the second time in four years. With Jared Goff under center, the Rams lost Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots back in 2018.

It's the first time since 1993 that the Super Bowl will be in the Los Angeles area. The last time was when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova