Super Bowl 2022: Rams join Bucs in exclusive club as focus turns to SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams made history.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford – who was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions during the offseason – completed 31 of 45 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game on Sunday night.

For a second consecutive season, the Super Bowl host will be playing in the big game.

Last season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team ever to host the Super Bowl. They succeeded in their quest for a title, dominating the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium

One year later, the Rams will be hosting the big game at SoFi Stadium when they square off against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams finished with 396 total yards, and they were an efficient 11-of-18 on third down.

All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp came away with 11 receptions for 142 yards with two touchdowns, and Odell Beckham Jr. hauled in nine catches for 113 yards.

The Rams will be playing in the Super Bowl for the second time in four years. With Jared Goff under center, the Rams lost Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots back in 2018.

It's the first time since 1993 that the Super Bowl will be in the Los Angeles area. The last time was when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII.