Sports

Suns newcomer Jusuf Nurkic: 'I still don’t know why people have so many guns' in America

Nurkic, of Bosnia and Herzegovina, was asked what he still had questions about when it came to Americans

Published
Jusuf Nurkic made his Phoenix Suns media day debut on Monday just days after he was included as part of a three-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks that saw Damian Lillard on the move.

Nurkic was asked a seemingly innocuous question on what is supposed to be a fun and light-hearted day for the players and media alike. The Bosnia and Herzegovina native was asked what was something about Americans he still didn’t understand or if he had a question about why Americans do a certain thing.

Jusuf Nurkic in Phoenix

Jusuf Nurkic of the Suns poses during NBA media day on Oct. 2, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 10-year NBA veteran offered a serious response.

"I still don’t know why people have so many guns," Nurkic said. "I feel like, I still don’t understand to this day because I feel the kids should be safe in our schools. I think personally, when you see even the fake guns come up on social media and kids in schools, it’s a bad thing, and sometimes you can’t control certain things with this media. 

Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard

Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers watch the game against the Chicago Bulls at Moda Center on March 24, 2023, in Portland, Oregon. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

"All the social media we have platforms, but I think our kids, if we can, secure them the better world going forward it will definitely be without guns because all these wars around the world is definitely not good for anyone – especially people going through them and losing their lives for no reason. The war doesn’t bring anything, just sadness and heartbroken things. I feel like for the kids, going forward in America or Earth, has got to be a better place to live."

Jusuf Nurkic in Portland

Jusuf Nurkic of the Trail Blazers against the LA Clippers at the Moda Center on March 19, 2023, in Portland. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Nurkic averaged 13.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in Portland last season.