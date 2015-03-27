Suns' Hill has knee surgery

Phoenix Suns forward Grant Hill underwent a successful procedure Friday to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.

Hill, 39, is expected to return by the end of the regular season.

"At the end of the day someone is going to have to step in and pick up where he left off," Phoenix Suns head coach Alvin Gentry said on playing without Hill.

Hill is averaging 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 46 games this season.

The Suns, who are two games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, are 1-4 without Hill this year.

"It's going to be tough. We kind of need everything to go exactly our way," Suns point guard Steve Nash said.