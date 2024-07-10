Sun's DiJonai Carrington sends fiery message to fans after appearing to take swipe at Caitlin Clark

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington fired back at fans after she appeared to take a subtle swipe at Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark on Wednesday afternoon.

Clark was in a skirmish with Washington Mystics guard Julie Vanloo during their game. Vanloo was guarding Clark tightly, and the rookie did not appear to appreciate just how close she was.

Clark pushed her away, and the two jawed at each other while Clark’s Fever teammate Katie Lou Samuelson stepped in between the two players.

Carrington, whose girlfriend NaLyssa Smith plays for the Fever, appeared to fire off a message in Clark’s direction.

"But I’m a racist, jealous, c---, monkey, hatin a-- b---- who needs to go back to Africa when I do it huh? plssss. Like I said, this is basketball," she wrote on X.

Carrington and Clark got into a dust-up during their matchup earlier this year, and many fans believed she was shading the sharpshooting guard.

However, Carrington claimed that was not the case.

"1. Close!!! BUT no :/ my gf is on the fever … so I was trying to catch the rest of her game.

"2. This has nothing to do w/ Caitlin. This has to do w/ how nasty yall fAnS are to call me ridiculous things for somethin that is literally jus mfers hoopin

"3. I was still in my uniform."

Both the Sun and Fever lost their respective games.

Connecticut fell 71-68 to the New York Liberty. Carrington had eight points and five rebounds.

The Fever fell 89-84. Clark had 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds and five steals.