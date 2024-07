Another game, another double-double and more history from Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese.

Reese extended her record-setting double-double streak to 14 games as she scored 11 points and 14 rebounds in the Sky’s 78-69 win over the Atlanta Dream. She broke Candace Parker’s mark of consecutive double-doubles last week.

Chennedy Carter led the Sky with 19 points.

Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points and 11 rebounds in the win. It was the third time the two rookies recorded a double-double in the same game, which is the most by a rookie duo in WNBA history, according to The Associated Press.

The Sky only had a one-point lead with 1:03 left. Carter forced a jump ball and Dream head coach Tanisha Wright was called for a technical foul on the next play. Sky star Dana Evans missed her first free throw of the season to add more intrigue to the end of the game.

Chicago went up 72-69 after Carter’s jumper and then she found Reese for a wide-open lay-up to add to the lead with 25.8 seconds left. Evans then stole the inbound pass and was fouled with 20.6 left and sunk two free throws. Marina Mabrey caused a turnover on the other end and passed the ball to Reese, who solidified her double-double in the closing moments.

Chicago moved to 9-12 with the victory and Atlanta fell to 7-14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.