Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Sunisa Lee, Olympic gold medalist, ends Auburn career early, citing kidney issue

Lee said she is still pursuing a bid to the 2024 Olympic games in Paris

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee is walking away from college gymnastics. 

Lee, who won three medals at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo including gold in the women’s individual all-around, announced on Twitter Monday that after two years at Auburn, she would no longer be competing at the collegiate level because of a "non-gymnastics health related issue" with her kidneys.

Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"I have been dealing with a non-gymnastics health related issue involving my kidneys. For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks," Lee wrote. 

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST SPRINTER LEAVES MOMS OF SON'S CLASSMATES IN THE DUST DURING FRIENDLY RACE

"I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery." 

Lee became the first reigning Olympic champion to compete at the NCAA level, but announced in November that this would be her final season at Auburn before focusing on preparations for her second Games.

Sunisa Lee of the United States competes during the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021.

Sunisa Lee of the United States competes during the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Zheng Huansong/Xinhua via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all the love and support," Lee wrote.

"I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future. I appreciate all the love and support, and I want to especially thank my doctors, coaches, and the Auburn medical staff for their care during this time."

Sunisa Lee of the Auburn Tigers competes in the floor exercise during the Division I Womens Gymnastics Championship held at Dickies Arena on April 16, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. 

Sunisa Lee of the Auburn Tigers competes in the floor exercise during the Division I Womens Gymnastics Championship held at Dickies Arena on April 16, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.  (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As a freshman, she won the NCAA title on the balance beam and was runner-up in the all around. Before shutting down for the season in late February, Lee set a program record with nine perfect scores in less than two seasons, five on the beam and four on bars.

Lee was the 2020 women’s all-around gymnastics champion in Tokyo. She became the fifth straight American woman to earn the Olympic title when she edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.