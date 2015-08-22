Sunderland draws with Swansea to grab 1st league point

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) Sunderland rallied to draw with Swansea 1-1 Saturday and grab its first Premier League point of the season.

Bafetimbi Gomis scored in the final moments of the first half with an angled shot to the bottom left corner to put the Welsh side ahead at the Stadium of Light.

Jermain Defoe found the same corner to equalize in the 62nd.

It was the Black Cats' first draw after opening its season with two losses. Swansea had five points from three games.