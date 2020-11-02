Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe attempt to dial up support for Democrats before Election Day

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe didn’t have too much time to celebrate their engagement.

The two professional athlete superstars instead joined Victory 2020’s phone-banking event on Monday and encouraged those on the other side of the line to vote for Democrat candidates in the election.

FALCONS' ARTHUR BLANK URGES GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIALS TO HAVE PATIENCE THROUGH ELECTION DAY

Bird, who is fresh off a WNBA championship with the Seattle Storm, told reporters after the event that she and Rapinoe hoped to have made some kind of impact.

“It is. Everything we’re doing, it’s worth it. It’s beyond worth it. It has an impact. And it’s making such a huge difference,” Bird said, according to Yahoo Sports. “And again, we’re just so excited to be here to share this space with everyone. To hopefully excite you, to remind you the fatigue always kicks in. You gotta fight through it. That’s how you win gold medals, I guess, I don’t know.”

LEBRON JAMES UNINTERESTED IN TRUMP SPAT: 'I DAMN SURE WON’T GO BACK AND FORTH WITH THAT GUY'

Rapinoe said, for her, it was more about opposing President Trump.

“It’s about our dignity. It’s about our future. It’s about living a better life,” she said. “We don’t have to live like this. These are all consequences of the choices that we as a country have made.”

Rapinoe added: “Something that we always talk about and that we always say is that everybody has a responsibility to do something to make the world a better place in whatever way they can be most impactful. And this is you guys’ way right now. This is everyone’s way right now. We have to call people, we have to excite people.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bird and Rapinoe announced their engagement last week. The women began dating in 2016 after meeting at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, according to People magazine.