Stuttgart appoints Schneider as new boss

Stuttgart have appointed Thomas Schneider as its new head coach on a two-year contract following the dismissal of Bruno Labbadia, the club confirmed on Monday.

Labbadia became the first managerial casualty of the season after his team lost each of its first three Bundesliga encounters.

"We think we've found a great solution," said Stuttgart's director of sport Fredi Bobic. "This was the right step to unblock this team, which have a great deal of quality. Unfortunately, we had lost a little belief in recent times. We are all convinced by this solution."

Stuttgart reached the final of the DFB-Pokal Cup last season and entered this term with high expectations. But three league losses coupled with a 2-1 defeat to Rijeka in the Europa League playoff round spelled the end for Labbadia.