Sturridge completes Liverpool move

Liverpool confirmed on Wednesday that the club has signed striker Daniel Sturridge to a long-term contract after he completed a move from Chelsea.

Sturridge spent the past 3 1/2 seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he appeared in 96 games and scored 24 goals.

But the 23-year-old has found it difficult to find playing time this season and has appeared in only seven league games, including just one start.

"I am humbled and happy to be here," said Sturridge. "Brendan Rodgers said he sees me here for a long time, and I also see myself here for a long time. I've not signed here to play for a couple of years and then move on."

Sturridge joined Chelsea as a 19-year-old from Manchester City in 2009 and he joins a Liverpool side in desperate need of another scoring option alongside striker Luis Suarez, who has scored 13 of Liverpool's 31 goals in the league this season.