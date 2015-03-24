Struggling Panthers waive starting cornerback Antoine Cason, reserve linebacker Jason Williams

The Panthers announced they've waived starting cornerback Antoine Cason and reserve linebacker Jason Williams and signed cornerback Carrington Byndom and linebacker Horace Miller from the practice squad.

The moves were announced Tuesday, two days after the team's sixth straight loss.

Cason started 11 games for the Panthers (3-8-1) and registered 55 tackles, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions. Williams was primarily a special teams player who saw action in 11 games and had three special teams tackles.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Byndom joined Carolina in May after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent from Texas. Carolina signed the 6-foot-1, 240-pound Miller to the practice squad in October after he spent the preseason with the Seattle Seahawks.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL