Strippers from site of Ja Morant’s first viral gun incident say NBA star is ‘clearly begging for attention’

Some strippers from a Denver, Colorado, club support the NBA suspension for Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies after he allegedly brandished a gun on Instagram Live where they work in March.

Morant was suspended eight games for that incident, and he is suspended again by the league because of a similar gun incident last week.

One stripper from the Denver club says Morant clearly has not learned from his mistakes, nor has he apologized to any of the club's employees for the March incident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don’t foresee an apology [anytime] soon. He’s a boy," one dancer told the New York Post.

CAM NEWTON BLAMES JA MORANT'S FAMILY AND FRIENDS FOR NBA STAR'S BEHAVIOR: 'CHECK THAT MOTHERF---ER'

That same stripper even says Morant's career should be over.

"He’s clearly begging for attention and trying to be a baller," she said. "He should be banned from all clubs and get his NBA career taken away given our country’s current circumstances on gun violence."

Another dancer said, "I just wonder about how he’s still on the team."

This isn't Morant's first controversy. It was revealed in March he got into a fight with a teenager at his home during a pickup basketball game last summer and apparently showed off a gun. Morant says he acted in self-defense.

The Indiana Pacers also claimed a confrontation involving Morant and his associates in January impacted the team. During the alleged incident, a red laser was pointed at Pacers players from an SUV that was carrying Morant. The Pacers believed a gun was being pointed at them and reported the incident to NBA officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morant admitted his off-court issues were a distraction to the team that played a role in the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies getting knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey, and I recognize there is more work to do," Morant said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "My words may not mean much right now, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."