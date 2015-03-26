Streaking Rangers go for sweep of A's

The Texas Rangers aim for their sixth victory in the last game series from the Oakland Athletics at the Coliseum.

The Rangers, who have a crucial four-game set coming up against the Angels starting on Monday, are now three games ahead of Anaheim in the American League West standings. Oakland is a staggering 14 1/2 games off the pace.

Matt Harrison, who will get the ball for Texas today, reached double digits in wins on Monday as he cruised to victory over the Mariners. Harrison is now 10-8 with a strong 3.06 ERA and owns a 2.45 ERA in his last 14 starts. The lefty has permitted 131 hits in 138 1/3 innings, but he has issued 42 walks.

Harrison is 1-1 this season against Oakland and 4-1 lifetime versus the A's with a 3.66 ERA.

The perpetually enigmatic Rich Harden put forth his best effort of the season on Tuesday for Oakland, as he permitted just one run and five hits in seven innings. He struck out eight Blue Jays and located his fastball with consistency. He is racking up close to 10 strikeouts per nine innings through seven starts.

Harden, who is 3-2 overall this season with a 4.07 ERA, was roughed up by Texas earlier this season. Still, he is 5-3 lifetime versus the Rangers.

On Saturday, Ian Kinsler drove in three runs to lead the Rangers past the Athletics, 7-1, in the second of this three-game set.

Elvis Andrus added an RBI double, Josh Hamilton had two hits and scored twice and Endy Chavez scored three runs for the Rangers, who have won seven straight in this series.

Colby Lewis (11-8) earned the win after holding the A's to one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings of work.

Jemile Weeks went 3-for-4 and was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle while David DeJesus drove in the lone run for Oakland, which has lost three of its last four games.

Trevor Cahill (9-11) was pegged with the loss after giving up four runs -- three earned -- on seven hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Oakland committed four errors in the game and is now 26-42 when it commits one or more errors.

"Trevor pitched very well," A's manager Bob Melvin said, "and we gave him no help. It's demoralizing and embarrassing."